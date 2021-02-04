SUV caught on camera as shots fired into Burlington home; police ask for help finding suspect vehicle

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police are releasing a photo of the suspect vehicle after shots were fired into a Burlington home,.

On Jan. 26, officers responded to a report of shots fired on the 900 block of North Park Road, police say.

At the scene, officers found a home that had been hit by gunfire.

At witness told police that a man appeared to shoot from a small grey sport utility vehicle.

A surveillance image shows the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For

anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips or www.p3tips.com. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.