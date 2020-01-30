Suspicious situation at Burlington gas station prompts human trafficking warning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Burlington police are issuing a warning about the dangers of human trafficking.

It comes after a report of a suspicious situation that allegedly happened at the Sheetz on Alamance Road.

A Facebook post claimed a woman was the target of human trafficking.

The post, which police have reviewed, says a stranger followed a woman in the middle of the day on Tuesday at the gas station.

"I guess I was kind of shocked. I've grown up around here and I've met a lot of people and they all seem to be kind people, but you know there's always people that are not right in the head," said Josh Haizlip, who travels through Burlington.

The man's suspicious behavior prompted the Burlington Police Department to post a warning on its Facebook page reminding people to take note of concerning behavior and report those encounters to them.

Twenty-four hours after the alleged actions, people at the same gas station are keeping a close eye on everyone.

"Don't think that the world is just a nice happy place or people are going to care about you and look for your best interest, because they are not and some people want your worst interest," Haizlip said.

Police say the known facts in this case do not match typical patterns of human trafficking, however, everyone can do their part to prevent it from happening.

If you see something out of sorts you're encouraged to call your local police department.

36.095692 -79.437799