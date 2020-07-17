Suspension of fall North Carolina A&T sports has economic impact

GREENSBORO, N.C.–It’s another delay of game for businesses in 2020, first the cancellation of the “Greatest Homecoming on Earth” and now the suspension of the entire fall sports season. Business owners near North A&T University are still reeling from the blow the pandemic dealt.

Some were relying on making some of that money up during football season. From clothing stores to restaurants, all the way down to barbershops, each of them is feeling the impact of not having students come and shop.

While many of them were relying on football season to kick start their financial flow, they say just like the pandemic, they don’t plan to be down for long.

“It’s going to be a big difference especially in Aggieland, they basically live here. The Aggieland made it,” said Nezzia Martin, owner at Summit cafe.

The Summit Cafe has been a staple since 1989, where Aggies from near and far come to kick off their game day.

“Fridays and Saturdays are a big time. Our patio is packed. We have people waiting outside,” Martin said. “We have to do more seating outside.”

She said the students continue to be the soul of their restaurant.

“They are the restaurant. The students are the restaurant. The students made the Summit Café,” Martin said.

And it’s not just restaurants.

“It’s definitely going to hurt a lot of business, especially here at the barbershop,” said Carolyn Cole, owner at Art of Cuts Barber Lounge.

This barbershop is about more than just getting a fresh cut before a game; Saturdays in Aggieland are about bonding.

“We’re going to miss out on the students as well as when friends and family that come into town. We cut the students, their cousins, their brothers, their uncles,” Cole said.

Cole said they plan to focus on marketing strategies to get people through the door and in the chair.

“We’ll definitely market a little more and probably just stay, or come in earlier or stay later,” Cole said. “That’s probably how we’re going to make up our income.”

Folks at Summit Cafe said they are stepping out on faith, hoping students know their doors are still open and ready to serve up a quick bite.

“We are still here for them. And nothing is going to change. The vibes are still going to be the same. The vibe is not going to change. Even if it’s five or 10 people in here,” Martin said. “Aggie pride, the Summit Cafe, this is Aggieland. We love y’all (Aggie nation). We absolutely love y’all.”

FOX8 Sports spoke to Athletic Director Earl Hilton about the financial impact the suspension of the fall football season would have on all NC A&T sports, he said he did not believe the impact would be that significant, but that it’s too early to tell.

NC A&T sports is still set to move from the MEAC to the Big South Conference next year.