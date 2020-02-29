Suspects identified after shots fired at officers serving search warrant in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Robbery suspects fired shots at officers who were serving a search warrant in Greensboro on Friday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Patrick Clegg, 19, of Greensboro, and Andrell Edwards, 21, of Greensboro, are charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, seven counts of assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm and one count of assault on a government official.

Michael Campbell, 20, of Greensboro, is charged with seven counts of assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm and one count of assault on a government official.

Michael Campbell

Patrick Clegg

Andrell Edwards

A 14-year-old juvenile was also taken into custody.

The officers serving the search warrant in the 5900 block of Friendly Avenue did not fire back.

No one was injured.

Police were able to arrest all of the suspects without incident.

"I go over to the window and look and the cops are out there they're screaming get down, 'Come out we’ve got a warrant,'" said Mike Cauthen, who lives in The Avenue Apartments. "They came out with their hands up. Police told them to walk backwards and the whole thing."

The suspects are believed to be responsible for multiple robberies, police say.

"I really didn’t think they were gunshots. At first, it was really like a flashbang or something. It was a big boom. I took my son to the back and told him to get down," Cauthen said.

"It was a few snipers -- like sniper rifles -- then it was like cops dressed in military uniforms, and they had assault rifles," Cauthen said. "They had a big kinda tank -- a defense tank thing -- the guy he was out of the top of it and he had his gun ready too."

The investigation into the robberies is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

