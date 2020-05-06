Suspects identified after shooting, pursuit and arrests in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police have released the names of three suspects who were arrested after an alleged shooting and pursuit on Tuesday.

Josiah Brentt Davis, 25, of Kernersville, is charged with felony speeding to elude, maintaining a vehicle for possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and discharging a firearm from an enclosure.

Christopher Penaloza, 18, of Winston-Salem, is charged with discharging a firearm from an enclosure, discharging a firearm in the city limits, possession of marijuana with intent to sell and deliver and resist/delay/obstruct an officer.

Jesus Lopez-Bernal, 19, of Winston-Salem, is charged with resist/delay/obstruct an officer.

Around 4:45 p.m., officers were around Waughtown Street and Cole Road when they saw people in a white Cadillac sedan shoot at a small SUV.

Officers tried to stop the Cadillac and a pursuit ensued, ending at the dead end of Borum Drive.

Davis was arrested at the scene. Lopez-Bernal and Penaloza ran and were captured after a foot chase.

Weapons were seized from the vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

A booking photo of Lopez-Bernal was not released.