Suspects appear in Wilkes County court after stolen car connected to disappearance of Tennessee girl found

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — Two people, who were charged Saturday morning following the disappearance of a 15-month-old Tennessee girl, appeared in court Monday

William McCloud and Angela Boswell were charged with out-of-state fugitive warrants for outstanding charges that were open in Tennessee, according to the Wilkes County Sheriff's Office.

The pair was arrested in Wilkesboro.

McCloud was wanted in Sullivan County, Tennessee, for theft of property in excess of $2,500. Boswell was wanted on the same charge as well as probation violation.

They both agreed to extradition.

They were arrested in connection with the disappearance of a 15-month-old Tennessee girl when a car linked to her disappearance was found, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The gray 2007 BMW has been located in Wilkes County, NC, along with the individuals authorities were hoping to speak with," TBI tweeted on Friday night.

TBI said the investigation is ongoing and Evelyn Boswell, of Sullivan County, Tennesse, is still missing.

Evelyn Boswell

The BMW had been reported stolen. McCloud and Boswell were arrested and charged with possession of stolen property.

Evelyn has not been seen by family members in more than two months.

According to an Amber Alert, Evelyn was last seen on Dec. 26, the day after Christmas.

Megan Boswell, the mother of Evelyn, told WCYB she knows who has her daughter and was afraid to speak out.

"Well the reason I didn't report it or anything was I knew the person who had her, and I didn't want them to run away with her," Megan told WCYB. "And as soon as they thought anything was going on they just kinda vanished. So I'm just kinda worried, you know, about where they are at. What they're doing with her at this point in time."

Megan said her daughter was with someone she trusted to watch her while she was at work, but said she can't name names.

Evelyn is 2 feet tall and weighs 28 pounds. She has blue eyes and blonde hair.