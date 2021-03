LEXINGTON, N.C. — A suspect who was wanted out of Charlotte was arrested on Tuesday after a crash in Lexington, according to Lexington Police Department.

When they were made aware of a suspect wanted out of Charlotte, officers with the LPD tried to stop the car.

The driver then sped away and crashed in the 300 block of East 3rd Avenue.

He ran away from the scene but was apprehended by officers.

He may have been injured in the wreck, police say.