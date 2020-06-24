Suspect wanted after shooting leaves man with life-threatening injuries

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A suspect is wanted after a man turned up at a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Reidsville police.

At about 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a shooting at the Pan Mart at 801 W. Harrison St.

While officers were investigating, 36-year-old Zacorey Johnson, of Reidsville, arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound and life-threatening injuries.

Police are now looking for Gary Gerrel Pickard, 33, of Greensboro, on warrants for assault with intent to kill/inflict serious bodily injuries.

Officers have also identified 33-year-old Jonathan Erwin Galloway, of Ruffin, as a person of interest.

Police say more charges may be coming.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Haley at (336) 347-2341 or anonymously contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.