Suspect wanted after man stabbed on Stockton Street in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A suspect is wanted after a man was stabbed multiple times on Stockton Street in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At about 4:28 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a stabbing on the 2900 block of Stockton Street.

At the scene, officers found 31-year-old Direz Lukeem Shannon suffering from stab wounds to his chest and back. He was immediately taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police believe Shannon was in a fight with the attacker in the middle of the road, when the attacked stabbed Shannon multiple times. The attacker then left in a vehicle.

Officers have obtained warrants for Rashad Akeem Sims, 35, on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.