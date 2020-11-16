Suspect vehicle sought after hit-and-run sends 2 people to hospital in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Two people were taken to the hospital after they were hit by a car on N.C. 8 in Davidson County, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 8:42 p.m. Friday, troopers responded to a crash on N.C. 8, north of City Lake Road.

Troopers say a white Acura TSX heading north on N.C. 8 crashed into two people who were walking north on the shoulder of the road.

After hitting the two people, the Acura kept going.

Both victims were taken to a hospital with injuries.

The collision left 40-year-old Joshua Caleb Crocker, of Lexington, with serious injuries and 46-year-old John Tracy Jones, of Winston-Salem, with minor injuries.

The Acura may have damage on the right side due to the crash.

Troopers say the white Acura TSX could be model year 2009 to 2014.

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Carolina Highway Patrol at (336) 481-0025.

