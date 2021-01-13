Suspect turns himself in after shooting in Liberty sends 1 person to hospital

LIBERTY, N.C. — A man has turned himself in after a person had to be airlifted following a shooting in Liberty, according to police.

At about 8:30 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a shooting on the 500 block of West Swannanoa Avenue.

At the scene, officers found one person suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck. The victim was airlifted to a hospital where they were treated before being released.

Officers say Stewart Whitaker, who lives at the address of the shooting, turned himself in.

Whitaker has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury and attempted murder.

He received a $250,000 bond.

When the shooting took place, Whitaker was already out of jail on a $25,000 bond in Chatham County on charges of unlawful discharge of a firearm in city limits, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.