Suspect taken to hospital following officer-involved shooting in Kernersville, police say

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. -- A suspect is in the hospital following an officer-involved shooting in Kernersville on Saturday, according to a Kernersville Police Department news release.

Around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a domestic violence incident at the Pelham apartment complex building 300 on Jefferson Street.

During the course of the investigation, an officer with the Kernersville Police Department

fired his gun and hit the suspect one time. The officer was not injured.

The suspect is being treated at a local hospital in critical but stable condition, police say.

Names and photos are being withheld at this time while the investigation is ongoing.

The KPDt is investigating the reported domestic violence.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

Following standard practice, the officer is on paid administrative leave pending the completion of the investigation and review of the case by the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office.