Suspect taken into custody after pursuit, crash in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A suspect was taken into custody after a pursuit and crash in Forsyth County on Friday night, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies tried to stop a vehicle in the 1500 block of Old Hollow Road, north of Winston-Salem.

The driver refused to stop and deputies pursued the driver until the vehicle crashed into a ditch at the end of Newport Street in Winston-Salem.

The driver ran from the vehicle and was quickly taken into custody.

There is no word on charges and the driver’s name has not been released.