Suspect sought in Greensboro Walmart arson investigation

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are searching for a suspect in connection with an arson at a Walmart, according to a news release.
On Oct. 28 at 11:41 a.m., a suspect was seen on camera trying to start a fire inside the Walmart at 3738 Battleground Ave.
On Wednesday, Greensboro police released a surveillance image of the suspect.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.
