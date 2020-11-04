Suspect sought in Greensboro Walmart arson investigation

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are searching for a suspect in connection with an arson at a Walmart, according to a news release.

On Oct. 28 at 11:41 a.m., a suspect was seen on camera trying to start a fire inside the Walmart at 3738 Battleground Ave.

On Wednesday, Greensboro police released a surveillance image of the suspect.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

Latest headlines from FOX8