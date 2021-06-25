Suspect sought in armed robbery of Verizon store, Winston-Salem police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police responded to the Verizon wireless store on Robinhood Road in Winston-Salem Thursday around 8:00 p.m. after a call that a man had entered the store with a gun and took an ‘undisclosed number’ of cell phones.

He ran out of the store and drove off in a silver car before the police arrived.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for help in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Forsyth Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

