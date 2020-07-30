Suspect sought in armed robbery at Graham restaurant

GRAHAM, N.C. — Graham police are searching for a suspect in connection with an armed robbery on Wednesday, according to a news release.

Officers were called to Golden China on South Main Street at 4:10 p.m. after a reported armed robbery.

According to Graham police, the suspect approached workers as they were opening the restaurant and forced them inside at gunpoint.

He stole an undisclosed amount of cash and left the restaurant.

Graham police released surveillance photos of the suspect.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to call Graham poliuce at (336) 570-6711.