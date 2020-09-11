Suspect sought after park ranger hit by motorcycle at Hanging Rock State Park

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — Investigators in Stokes County are searching for a suspect who assaulted a park ranger at Hanging Rock last Sunday.

Park officials said Ranger Eryn Staib was on duty when she heard a motorcycle on one of the trails. She briefly spoke to the rider who then allegedly ran her over.

The crime happened in the lower cascades. The park ranger’s injuries were minor and FOX8 learned she’s already back at work. As for the suspect, he sped off.

“I’m kind of shocked,” hiker Dorriana Rodriguez said.

“I think it’s a little crazy,” said Dioni Clark, also a hiker.

“I don’t see the point in running her over,” Fallon Bridges said.

Hikers at Hanging Rock were confused and in disbelief after hearing a park ranger was assaulted on the job Labor Day Weekend.

“That’s crazy to hear. You don’t hear that going on up here,” Jack Tuttle said.

Tuttle lives a short drive away from the park and hikes weekly. In four decades, he’s never heard of a park ranger intentionally injured by a guest.

“You hear people falling but nothing like that,” Tuttle said.

A $300 cash reward is being offered to anyone with information on the suspect who was riding a red Suzuki V-Strom with a black helmet and clear visor. The suspect is a male in his mid-20s to early 30s.