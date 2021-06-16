Suspect shot and killed by officers during foot chase in Bessemer City, officials say

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Bessemer City police officers shot and killed a man during a foot chase after attempting to serve a felony warrant Wednesday morning, according to the Bessemer City Police Department and the North Carolina SBI.

Authorities said the incident began around 8 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, in the 100 block of Sunset Lane when uniformed patrol officers attempted to serve an arrest warrant on two wanted suspects.

While responding, Bessemer City officers said they identified an additional person at the location who they confirmed was also wanted on outstanding warrants.

According to BCPD, when officers attempted to take the wanted suspect into custody, the suspect ran from responding officers. Officers then chased the suspect on foot for a short distance and reportedly demanded the suspect to stop and show them his hands.

BCPD said the suspect refused the responding officers’ commands and made several attempts to appear he was retrieving something from his waistband.

“Officers interpreted the actions of the suspect as an imminent threat and attempted to stop the threat by discharging their service weapons. The suspect was shot during the encounter and was transported to CaroMont Regional Medical Center and was later pronounced deceased,” BCPD said in a written statement released on Wednesday afternoon.

Courtesy: Billy Barker’s ex-wife

Family has identified the suspect as Billy Barker to FOX 46 Charlotte.

No officers with the Bessemer City Police Department were hurt in Wednesday morning’s incident. The names of the officers are temporarily being withheld pending appropriate family notification of the incident, BCPD said Wednesday.

Both officers have been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of parallel investigations. This is standard protocol, BCPD said.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is now the primary investigative agency.