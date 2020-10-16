Suspect questioned after 7-year-old girl seen performing sex act during online learning, police say

CHICAGO — Police are looking for answers after a 7-year-old girl was seen performing a sex act on a man while on an online learning program, according to WGN.

After receiving the report, police responded to investigate at a home on the 200 block of East 89th Place in Chicago at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officers are now questioning a suspect, and the child was taken to a children’s hospital.

It is unclear if charges have been filed.

Anyone with information is asked to leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.