RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh bank was the scene of a robbery Tuesday morning and a suspect is on the loose, according to police.

At approximately 9:18 a.m., police said they were dispatched to the Wells Fargo at 3959 New Bern Avenue, near Corporation Parkway.

One adult male attempted to rob the bank, presenting a note to a teller demanding money, police said. No one was injured during the robbery attempt and the man did not receive any money, police added.

After the failed attempt, police said the suspect fled on foot, heading south across New Bern Ave. towards Corporation Dr. before officers arrived.

Police said after interviewing witnesses that no weapon was seen during the incident.

A Raleigh Wells Fargo was the target of a Tuesday morning robbery. (Darran Todd/CBS 17)

The investigation remained ongoing as of 11 a.m. Tuesday. Police ask that anyone who believe they have information that might assist in the investigation or location of the suspect call 919-996-1193 or visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/897 for text and email reporting options.