GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Police need the public’s help locating a suspect that stole a necklace worth several thousand dollars from a Greenville jeweler.

The Greenville Police Department said on September 29th, the suspect entered Diamond Couture located inside Haywood Mall at 700 Haywood Road.

The suspect was trying on a necklace and left the store without paying for it according to police.

Officers were told the suspect may be from out of town.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at (864) 23-CRIME.