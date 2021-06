BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Deputies were led on a brief chase after attempting to pull over a vehicle with a broken taillight that was allegedly speeding.

The car didn’t stop, speeding down Belmont Street and through a grassy area between a few apartment buildings. The suspect, Ryan Hester, came to a stop and got out and began running.

He stopped and complied with deputies a few moments later. Hester is charged with fleeing to elude arrest and possession of a synthetic cannabinoid among.