Suspect killed in shootout with deputies after chase through woods in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man died after he allegedly led deputies on a chase through the woods and shot at them, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 1 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a report of a shootout on the 8900 block of N.C. 150 south, near Churchland, in Davidson County.

At the scene, a witness pointed deputies in the direction of the suspect, identified as Adam Hartley.

Investigators tracked the suspect through the woods before spotting him in the backyard of a home on the 9000 block of N.C. 150 south. The suspect was armed with a firearm and an edged weapon, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say they told him to drop his weapons and get on the ground, but he pointed his firearm at them and fired.

Deputies fired back, hitting Hartley.

The sheriff’s office says deputies performed life-saving measures on Hartley until EMS arrived. The suspect was airlifted to a local hospital, but later died at about 12:40 a.m. on Sunday morning.

No one else was injured.

The deputies involved are now on administrative duties with the North Carolina SBI investigates, as is standard procedure.