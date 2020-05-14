Suspect killed in law enforcement-involved shooting in Alamance County identified

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The suspect killed in a law enforcement-involved shooting has been identified.

At about 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, deputies and Mebane police were involved in a chase that started in Orange County.

At about 12 a.m. Thursday morning, the driver got out of the vehicle at the intersection of West Harden Street and North Maple Street and showed a weapon.

An Alamance County deputy and Mebane police officer both shot at the suspect, killing them.

No officers or deputies were hurt.

On Thursday, the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as James Joseph James, of Oak Island.