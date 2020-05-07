Suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting in Alamance County after cross-county chase

GRAHAM, N.C. — A deputy-involved shooting left a suspect dead after a chase across multiple counties, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, deputies and Mebane police were involved in a chase that started in Orange County.

At about 12 a.m. Thursday morning, the driver got out of the vehicle at the intersection of West Harden Street and North Maple Street and showed a weapon.

An Alamance County deputy and Mebane officer both shot at the suspect, killing them.

No officers or deputies were hurt.

The sheriff’s office has not released the name of the slain suspect.

The officers and deputies involved have been placed on administrative leave per policy.

SBI is investigating.