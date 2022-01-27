Suspect in Virginia shooting that left 1 dead, 1 hurt taken into custody in Greensboro, police say

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — After multiple shootings took place in northwest Roanoke Sunday night — one of which left a man dead — police announced Monday afternoon that a person accused of being involved in the Star City shootings has already been arrested in North Carolina.

According to the Roanoke Police Department, word came in from the city’s E-911 Center at approximately 7:15 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 23 about a person with a gunshot wound inside of a business in the 500 block of 8th Street NW.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a critically-injured man. He was then pronounced dead at the scene by Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel. Officials are not releasing the man’s identity until next-of-kin is properly notified.

The department says officers did not locate any suspects immediately after the incident occurred.

However, while police were on scene, a vehicle reportedly parked about a block away from the scene and started shooting in the officers’ direction. The vehicle then drove a short distance and fired toward the officers again.

According to authorities, none of the officers were injured during this incident, but the suspect vehicle drove away from the area and was not immediately located.

Later that night, at approximately 9 p.m., police say they were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 2900 block of Hershberger Road NW.

Responding officers found a woman inside of a business in the area with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening injury. Roanoke Fire-EMS brought the woman to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

The department says the preliminary investigation indicates the male subject approached the female victim while she was outside of the business, shot at her, stole her personal items, and left the scene. Officers did not find the man immediately after this incident occurred.

Through the course of the investigation, authorities say they determined the same offender was involved in both incidents from Sunday night. After obtaining a warrant, officers began working to track down the suspect.

During the early morning hours on Monday, Jan. 24, the Roanoke Police Department was notified by the Greensboro Police Department in North Carolina that the person who was reportedly involved in Sunday night’s shootings in Roanoke was in custody in connection with a subsequent, unrelated incident that occurred in the Greensboro area.

Police will not share the identity of this person or the charges that person is facing until the warrants are served.

“We commend the Roanoke Police Officers and Detectives for their swift work in identifying the suspect under particularly difficult, dangerous circumstances,” the Roanoke Police Department said in a statement on Monday.