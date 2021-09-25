Suspect in death of teen found shot in NC Walmart parking lot dies in hospital, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — A 22-year-old man suspected of killing an 18-year-old found shot in a west Charlotte Walmart parking lot this month has died, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police accused Darvon Fletcher of shooting Johnny Edward Scott on Sept. 8.

Shortly before 3 p.m. on Sept. 8, CMPD officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call in the parking lot of a local Walmart in the 3200 block of Wilkinson Boulevard.

Officers found Scott in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries, CMPD said.

Detectives said Scott was likely shot at an apartment complex along the 1700 block of West Boulevard, about a mile down the road from Walmart.

Another person, later identified as Fletcher, was found shot and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Fletcher was facing charges of murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon when he is released from the hospital, but he died from his injuries.