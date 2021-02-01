Suspect in custody identified after standoff at Forsyth County home, shots fired; woman rescued

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A man who was barricaded at a home in Rural Hall after shots were fired has been identified, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 7:37 a.m., deputies received a 911 hang-up originating at a home in the 8400 block of Circle Drive in Rural Hall.

A deputy was dispatched to investigate.

When the deputy arrived, a man fired multiple shots at the rear of the home. The deputy was able to escort a woman from the home to safety while the man barricaded himself within the residence.

The man has been identified as Frank Wayne Wall, 78, of Rural Hall. He has been taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Crisis Negotiators as well as a SWAT Team were activated. Deputies notified and evacuated neighbors and sent out a reverse 911 to the area, telling people that there was a large law enforcement presence and asking people to shelter in place or evacuate until the situation was resolved.

Circle Drive was shut down to traffic immediately. Eventually, Tobaccoville Road between Bethania-Rural Hall Road and Westinghouse Road was also closed to traffic.

After utilizing multiple tactics to attempt to establish contact with Wall, explosives were used to remove the hinges from a door and send in a robotic camera to check on Wall’s well-being.

He came out of the home shortly thereafter without incident at 12:21 p.m.

No injuries were reported.