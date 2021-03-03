Suspect in custody after shooting injures man in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A suspect is in custody after a shooting left one man injured in Thomasville on Wednesday morning, according to a news release from Thomasville police.

Edward John Abrams-Ward, 32, of High Point, is charged with attempted murder and felonious shooting into an occupied vehicle.

At 11:18 a.m., officers were called to the 200 block of West Guilford Street on a report of a person with a gunshot wound.

The victim, a 42-year-old Thomasville man, was located and taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Thomasville police said the victim was driving on Arlington Avenue and had come to a stop at Winston Street around 11:15 a.m.

A white Honda Accord with two people inside was traveling south on Winston Street and came to a stop in front of the victim.

The passenger of the Honda got out and started shooting into the victim’s vehicle.

The victim was able to speed away and seek help.

High Point police located the suspect vehicle at 12:11 p.m. Abrams-Ward ran and after a short foot chase, he was taken into custody in the 600 block of Granby Street in High Point.

Thomasville police said additional charges in the case are expected.