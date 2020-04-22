Suspect in custody after multiple hit-and-runs — 1 that seriously injured a motorcyclist — in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person is in custody after multiple hit-and-runs, one of which seriously injured a motorcyclist, in Greensboro on Tuesday night.

The suspect, only identified by police as a male, was driving a stolen vehicle and hit a motorcycle at 8:52 p.m. on Juliet Street near Bennett Street.

The suspect then fled the scene and hit multiple other vehicles, including two police vehicles.

The suspect crashed into a truck on Desmond Woods Drive at 9:19 p.m. and was taken into custody by police.

Greensboro police said the motorcyclist had serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.