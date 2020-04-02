Suspect in custody after man shot, injured in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was taken to the hospital Wednesday evening after a shooting in Greensboro, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

At 6:29 p.m., officers were called to shopping center parking lot in the 3200 block of Randleman Road.

Officers learned a man had been shot and had a non-life-threatening injury. The victim was taken by EMS to Moses Cone Hospital where he was treated and released.

Officers and detectives located and detained the suspect shooter.

Police said it appears the victim and shooter knew each other.

No names were released.