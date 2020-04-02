Watch Now
FOX8 10:00 News

Suspect in custody after man shot, injured in Greensboro

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Greensboro police car (WGHP file photo)

Greensboro police car (WGHP file photo)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was taken to the hospital Wednesday evening after a shooting in Greensboro, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

At 6:29 p.m., officers were called to shopping center parking lot in the 3200 block of Randleman Road.

Officers learned a man had been shot and had a non-life-threatening injury. The victim was taken by EMS to Moses Cone Hospital where he was treated and released.

Officers and detectives located and detained the suspect shooter.

Police said it appears the victim and shooter knew each other.

No names were released.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter