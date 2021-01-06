Suspect in custody after fire intentionally set at Greensboro apartment complex, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A suspect was arrested after police say a fire was intentionally set at Greensboro apartment complex.

On Wednesday morning, police and fire crews responded to a fire at an apartment building on the 3300 block of Beck Street.

Officers say the fire appears to be intentionally set.

A suspect is in custody.

No one was hurt.

