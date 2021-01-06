GREENSBORO, N.C. — A suspect was arrested after police say a fire was intentionally set at Greensboro apartment complex.
On Wednesday morning, police and fire crews responded to a fire at an apartment building on the 3300 block of Beck Street.
Officers say the fire appears to be intentionally set.
A suspect is in custody.
No one was hurt.
Latest headlines from FOX8
- Snow possible Friday as high pressure, low meet over the Piedmont
- Hospital quickly vaccinates 850 people after freezer fails
- California orders surgery delays as virus swamps hospitals
- President Trump insists, falsely, that VP Pence can decertify election results
- Suspect in custody after fire intentionally set at Greensboro apartment complex, police say