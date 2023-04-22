FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person has been taken into custody after the Florence County Sheriff’s Office search a home Thursday in the 900 block of Gilliam Street in Florence, authorities said.

In a Facebook post Thursday, deputies said they had a warrant for the suspect who lived in the house and that officers conducted surveillance on the location prior to and at the time of the search.

The sheriff’s office said deputies searched the house that was intended to be searched but that the address on the search warrant was “erroneously” listed as a home in the 1200 block of Weatherford Lane, which is adjacent to the home on Gilliam Street that was searched.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies found the items they were looking for at the Gilliam Street residence but the person they were looking for was not there.

People living in the house told deputies that they would encourage that person to surrender to authorities, and that person was later taken into custody later, according to Major Mike Nunn of the sheriff’s office.

Despite the information on the warrant being incorrect, investigators said the residence that was searched was the intended one.

“Deputies do their best to get all information on search warrants correct, as they should,” the sheriff’s office’s post said. “Unfortunately, that is not always possible due to a number of factors and was not the case here. We are confident, however, that the intended residence was searched and evidence sought therein was seized.”

News13 reached out to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office for more information but was referred back to the Facebook post.