LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police confirm a man who took a woman “by force” into a Caesars Palace hotel room during a barricade Tuesday morning is now in custody.

Police, medical and SWAT responded to reports of a domestic dispute on one of the floors of the Palace Tower around 9:15 a.m. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Bureau Commander Stephen Connell was unaware as of noon if the woman is in a relationship with the man.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept. responds to Caesars Palace on July 11, 2023. (Credit: KLAS)

“This disturbance ended in the male pulling a female into one of the rooms by force,” Connell said.

Hotel guest Brooke Cantrell, who was in the swimming pool, said she saw someone throw what appeared to be a chair from an upstairs hotel room through a window, breaking it. The guest said police evacuated everyone from the pool area. The pool areas are closed but the hotel is open.

“A security guard was like, ‘everybody out of the pool,’” Cantrell said while walking back to her hotel room Tuesday morning. “I saw somebody throw like an object and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s why,’ and we kind of just scurried out of there.”

Video from Amanda Wejner, who was also at the pool, shows a chair and other objects hitting the hotel’s walls before landing off-screen near the pool area. All pool areas were closed during the barricade.

Police say a man refused to open the door and stated he was armed but Connell said officers have not seen a weapon, and what some believed to be gunshots earlier was the man throwing items out of the hotel room’s window.

“There were a few items, when the glass was broken, that were thrown into the pool area. And that might have been some of the mistaken reports of gunfire,” Connell said.

Caesars Palace statement:

We are aware of the security incident at Caesars Palace. Our team is cooperating fully with law enforcement officers on scene who are handling the investigation. We refer you to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department for more information. Caesars Palace

At 2:46 p.m., police say they were able to enter the hotel room. Officers took the subject into custody. Police also said the woman who was in the room was safe and is now with police.

LVMPD officers will remain in the area as the investigation into the incident continues.