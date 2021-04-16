Suspect identified in thefts at UNCG campus

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Authorities have released the identity of a suspect in a series of thefts at UNC-Greensboro.

Crystal Golston, 58, of Roslindale, Massachusetts, is wanted in Massachusetts, New York, North Carolina and Philadelphia.

Golston has nine active felony warrants in North Carolina, all stemming from crime at UNCG.

Four of the warrants are for breaking and entering, with one warrant each for the following: larceny, possession of stolen goods, obtaining property by false pretense, financial card theft and financial card fraud.

UNCG police believe Golston is in Knoxville, Tennessee.

