Suspect identified after standoff on Boxer Lane in Guilford County; man accused of shooting at deputies

Randall Gray Stoneman Jr.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies have identified the man accused of barricading himself inside a home and shooting at deputies, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 5:32 a.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a reported assault at a home on the 600 block of Boxer Lane in the Greensboro area.

Deputies say the suspect, Randall Gray Stoneman Jr., 51, barricaded himself inside the home and refused to come out.

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office Crisis Negotiation Team and the sheriff’s Emergency Response Team joined the response.

Stoneman reportedly fired multiple shots at deputies and continued ignoring orders to come out.

Negotiators were able to speak with the suspect, but he did not come out until deputies used chemical munitions.

Stoneman was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault on a female and felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He was also charged with five felony counts of discharging a firearm within an enclosed dwelling, two felony counts of assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm and felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

He received a $600,000.00 bond.

Still limited details – but on scene we can see tactical units, crews with dogs, ambulances, and hearing smoke might be used shortly. pic.twitter.com/aibkWKwJN7 — Lindsay Tuman (@LindsayOnTV) April 29, 2020