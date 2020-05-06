Suspect identified after chase ends in deadly crash on I-73 in Asheboro

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A chase ended in a head-on crash, killing the suspect and injuried another driver in Asheboro, according to police.

At about 12:14 p.m. Tuesday, Asheboro police learned that Chatham County deputies were in a high-speed chase with a grey Nissan Pathfinder heading toward Asheboro on U.S. 64.

Randolph County deputies joined the chase on the highway near Luck Road.

The Nissan crossed into Asheboro at 12:21 p.m. while officers held traffic at major intersections along U.S 64 to prevent a crash.

Deputies and troopers tried at least twice to stop the Pathfinder with stop sticks but both attempts failed.

In Asheboro, the Pathfind turned left off of U.S. 64 onto Connector Road and continued onto Mack Road.

The SUV then turned left on McDowell Road and then onto Interstate 73 going northbound in the southbound lane.

That’s when law enforcement called off the chase.

The Pathfinder made it another 2.92 miles before side swiping a blue Acura and a hitting a black Jeep head-on at about 12:28 p.m. just north of Salisbury Street.

Aaron Haynes, the driver of the Acura, suffered minor injuries but did not need medical treatment.

Haley Hammer, the driver of the Jeep, was taken to a hospital by EMS with serious injuries.

Daniel Zagada-Hernandez, who police say was behind the wheel of the Pathfind, died from his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call (336) 626-1300 Ext. 314