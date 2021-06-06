Suspect found dead after 3 killed in NC mobile home community

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say a man suspected of killing three people in a mobile home community died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Huntersville police responded to a call Tuesday after a family member found 58-year-old Michael Eugene Elliot dead from multiple gunshot wounds inside his home.

The next day, police found a second victim, identified as 26-year-old Kendrick Eugene Knight, in a nearby wooded area.

On Thursday, police found a third victim, 41-year-old Phillip Daryl Jewell, in his home.

Also inside Jewell’s home, detectives found the body of the suspect in the killings, 21-year-old Michael Jacob Matocha.

Police have not released a possible motive for the killings, but did confirm they believe Knight and Matocha were friends.