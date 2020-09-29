1 of 3 suspects in custody after shot fired toward officer’s face in High Point, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. — One suspect has been arrested after a person shot at a police officer’s face in High Point.

At about 5:35 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a larceny from motor vehicle on the 1400 block of Pondhaven Drive.

At the scene, officers drove up to an Audi sedan. Police say the Audi had been stolen.

The officer knocked on the driver’s side window and asked the person inside to roll the window down. The driver refused.

Officers say the person in the car then opened the door and fired a handgun toward the officer’s face, narrowly missing.

The officer hid behind his patrol car and shot back.

Another car pulled up to the scene, and the person who was in the Audi got out and got into this other vehicle.

Through further investigation, police determined that several cars in the area had been broken into during the night.

Police have not publicly identified the suspect in custody. Two other suspects are still sought.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the High Point Police Department at (336) 883-3224 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000.