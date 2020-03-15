Suspect dies after officer-involved shooting in High Point; no officers injured, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A suspect died after an officer-involved shooting on Westchester Drive Sunday morning, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

The identification of the person who was shot will be released at a later time pending notification of immediate family.

Around 5:46, 911 Communications got a call from someone in an apartment building

saying they heard multiple shots fired.

The responding officers were able to determine the shots involved apartment 702-P.

They went to the apartment and found a bullet hole through the front door.

The bullet had passed through the breezeway and entered the adjacent occupied apartment. No one was injured in the adjacent apartment, police say.

The nearby apartments were evacuated, and officers set up a perimeter around apartment 702-P.

They tried to make contact for several hours but were unable to.

Concerned that the suspect in the apartment had shot himself, officers applied for and received a search.

Around 10:15 a.m., once the warrant was received, officers approached the apartment with protective ballistic equipment.

After numerous unsuccessful attempts to get the suspect to answer the door, officers forced entry to the apartment.

Their intentions were to open the door and then send in a remote-controlled camera to check for the suspect.

Once the door was opened, the suspect appeared from the back with a gun and advanced

toward the officers who were still outside the entry door.

The suspect failed to heed commands to stop and drop the weapon and one officer shot, hitting him.

The subject collapsed, and the team entered and secured him and the weapon and began first aid.

EMS responded and took the person to the hospital.

Police received word that he died from the injury following the shooting. No officers were injured during this incident.

Per policy, the State Bureau of Investigation was contacted to investigate the officer involved shooting and the officer has been placed on administrative leave.