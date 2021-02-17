Suspect dead after chase, officer-involved shooting in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A suspect is dead after a chase and officer-involved shooting in Rowan County, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office received information that a wanted suspect was at a residence on Jacob Bost Road in Salisbury.

Deputies saw two people leave the resident and get in a truck on Wednesday evening. The passenger matched the general description of the suspect.

When deputies tried to stop the truck for brake light and tag violations, a high-speed chase ensued that ended on the ramp to Interstate 85 South off Julian Road.

The passenger got out of the truck and fired a long gun at the pursuing officers.

One patrol vehicle was struck about three times in the front passenger window and door.

Two deputies returned fire at the suspect, who fled into a wood line while continuing to fire at deputies.

The driver of the truck was apprehended without incident. Charges are pending against the driver for fleeing to elude and a wreck on Klumac Road during the chase.

Deputies, along with highway patrol and the Salisbury police, set up a perimeter to search for the other suspect.

Searching officers heard a single gunshot inside the perimeter area and subsequently found the suspect dead. It was determined that the suspect had multiple gunshot wounds.

The suspect’s identity has not been released.