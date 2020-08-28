Suspect charged after man shot, killed on Kay Street in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police have a suspect in custody after a man died following a shooting on Tuesday night, according to a news release.

At 9:28 p.m., officers were called to the 1700 block of Kay Street on a reported shooting.

Officers found 29-year-old Terrence Rahvon Black suffering from a gunshot wound.

Black later died. On Wednesday, police said they’re now investigating the case as a homicide.

Asmar Rasheed Hemphill Sr., 40, of Greensboro reportedly turned himself in to police Thursday. He is charged with first-degree murder.

Hemphill is in jail with no bond.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.