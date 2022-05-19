OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcyclist caught fire during an arrest attempt at a Florida gas station when a deputy’s stun gun went off, according to Fox News.

Investigators in Florida say at least one person was engulfed in flames in February at a Wawa gas station. The fireball erupted from a gas pump.

The state’s fire marshal released a report claiming the fire was likely caused accidentally by the deputy’s use of a department-issued stun gun.

John Beretta, 26, suffered third-degree burns to 75% of his body and is still in the hospital, according to his lawyers.

A report by Florida’s Division of Investigative and Forensic Services released on Wednesday says Beretta is not expected to survive.

Osceola County deputies released a statement in February, saying they were told motorcyclists were pointing guns at vehicles which led to a pursuit.

The pursuit ended at the gas station. Beretta’s attorney says his client did not wave a gun. Deputies tackled Beretta, his motorcycle fell over and spilled gas on the ground that was then ignited by the stun gun.

Three deputies were injured in the fire. One of them remains in the hospital with third-degree burns, and the other two suffered minor injuries, authorities say.