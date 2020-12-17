Suspect arrested, victim identified after fatal shooting in Guilford County shopping center parking lot

Yanford Togba

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A man is in custody after a shooting killed one person in the parking lot of a Guilford County shopping center, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 11:23 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a shooting in the shopping center parking lot by the McDonald’s at 6401 Burlington Road in Whitsett.

At the scene, deputies found 23-year-old Nicholas Pike suffering from serious injuries.

Pike was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Yanford Togba, 23, has been charged with the homicide of Pike and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle inflicting serious injury.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Fleming at (336) 641-5840 or to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. All calls to crime stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual(s) responsible.