Suspect arrested on murder charge after man killed during hit-and-run in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A man faces a murder charge after Greensboro police responded to a hit-and-run on Sunday and found a male victim dead, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 12:54 p.m. Greensboro police responded to the 2400 block of Madre Place in reference to a hit-and-run crash with injuries.

When police arrived, they found 53-year-old Anthony Douglas Hill, of Greensboro, dead.

Paul Steven Voss Jr., 50, of Guilford County, reportedly turned himself in to police. He has been charged with first-degree murder.

Police say that the victim and suspect knew each other. They added that the victim was black and the suspect was white, but they do not believe this murder was racially motivated.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.