Suspect arrested in Winston-Salem homicide

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A suspect has been arrested in a fatal Winston-Salem shooting, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Rayvon Marquise Flowers

Rayvon Marquise Flowers, 26, is charged with murder.

At 6:32 a.m. on May 27, officers responded to the 100 block of Park Circle at Peters Creek Parkway and First Street. Several people had reported shots fired.

At the scene, they found 27-year-old Kelvin Juan Bonner lying dead in the street. He had suffered a gunshot wound.

Flowers was charged in the case on Tuesday and taken into custody around 10 a.m. Wednesday in Winston-Salem.

He is being held in the Forsyth County jail without bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.