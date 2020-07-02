Suspect arrested in fatal Winston-Salem shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is in custody after a fatal shooting in Winston-Salem, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Jermaine Lamont Webster, 29, of Winston-Salem, is charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and assault on a government official.

A Winston-Salem man was shot and killed on Saturday.

At 1:59 a.m., officers with the WSPD were sent to 1522 N. Liberty St. when they were told about a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found Marcus Jerome Reid, 38, lying in the road on 16th Street. Evidence gathered at the scene indicated that he had been shot.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene by EMS personnel.

Following an investigation, Webster was identified as the suspect.

Webster was taken into custody on Thursday afternoon and is being held in the Forsyth County jail with no bond allowed.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.