Suspect arrested in fatal Forsyth County stabbing

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A suspect is in custody after a man was killed in a stabbing in Forsyth County, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Stanley Evan Baker, 33, of Winston-Salem, is charged with voluntary manslaughter.

On Monday at 7:36 p.m., deputies were called to Effie Lane on a report of a stabbing.

At the scene, deputies found David Matthew Styers, 31, of Walkertown, with stab wounds.

EMS declared Styers deceased.

Baker is being held in the Forsyth County Detention Center with no bond allowed. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.