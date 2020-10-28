Suspect arrested in connection with Burlington fatal hit-and-run

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A suspect has been arrested after a man was killed in a hit-and-run in Burlington, according to a news release from Burlington police.

Shamon Reid, 45, of Burlington, is charged with felony hit-and-run resulting in death.

At 7:04 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 2400 block of North Church Street/US 70 when they were told about a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian.

The victim was identified as Jose Antonio Gomez-Morales, 53, of Burlington.

Gomez-Morales was declared deceased on-scene.

On Tuesday, someone reported seeing a vehicle consistent with the suspect vehicle description to police.

Police investigated and took Reid into custody.

Reid had outstanding drug possession charge out of Virginia.

Reid was given a $400,000 bond on the outstanding charges.

Latest headlines from FOX8