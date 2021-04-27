Suspect arrested in connection to shooting on Fairview Drive in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Lexington police detectives arrested a man in connection to a shooting that happened on Monday, according to a Lexington Police Department news release.

The shooting happened around 9:00 a.m. on Fairview Drive in Lexington.

When officers responded to the call, the victim, a 25-year-old Salisbury woman, said 38-year-old Edward Knox fired a shot into her car as she was driving through the area.

She had no injuries from the shooting. Officers determined that the shooting did not appear to be random, and detectives began investigating.

On Monday afternoon, detectives obtained arrest warrants for Knox as well as a search warrant

for his home.

He was arrested without incident and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and communicating threats.

Knox is being held at Davidson County Jail under no bond.

In addition to yesterday’s charges, Knox was given a $1 million bond for failure to appear in court on charges of habitual assault.

Anyone with information related to this crime should call the Lexington Police Department at

(336) 243-3302 or Lexington Area CrimeStoppers at (336) 243-2400. All calls to CrimeStoppers

are anonymous, and cash rewards are available.